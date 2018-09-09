Browns don't lose, but tie Steelers in sloppy affair

A block in the back on Schobert's interception return backed Cleveland up to the Pittsburgh 24 (instead of the 12), making a field-goal attempt more difficult for Zane Gonzalez -- had he actually gotten a decent kick off. That wasn't the case, though, as Gonzalez's low attempt curved sharply, a knuckleball of a kick attempt that might have been blocked and sealed the oddest way to end a long stretch of failure.