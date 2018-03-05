Browns could select RB Saquon Barkley No. 1 overall

Working in the Browns favor is the fact that they also own the No. 4 overall pick. With RB-needy teams sitting behind them at No. 2 (Giants) and No. 3 (Colts), it's likely Barkley would not slide to the fourth selection. If Cleveland rates the top five QBs -- Josh Allen, Sam Darnold, Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield, and Josh Rosen -- similarly, they could snag Barkley and wait for a QB to drop to them at four.