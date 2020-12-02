Browns close facility, holding meetings remotely after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The Cleveland Browns won't be at their team facility on Wednesday.
Cleveland announced early Wednesday morning that it closed its facility after being informed that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. All "meetings will take place remotely while contact tracing is conducted to identify any potential high-risk close contacts," a statement from the team read.
This is the third time in the last eight days that Cleveland has closed its facility due to a positive test.
The Browns recently activated two players -- defensive end Myles Garrett and fullback Andy Janovich -- from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
No teams, including the Browns, were allowed to perform in-person team activities on Monday or Tuesday, per a mitigation measure taken by the NFL on Thanksgiving weekend.