Browns claim ex-Seahawk Robert Turbin off waivers

The team on Thursday claimed former Seahawks backup Robert Turbin off waivers, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. Pryor's surprise release made room for the move.
Recovering from an ankle sprain, Turbin will need a few weeks to recover, but his addition furnishes Cleveland with much-needed depth in the backfield.
The Browns currently house just two halfbacks -- Isaiah Crowell and rookie Duke Johnson -- on the active roster, meaning that Turbin is a near lock to see more action than he did as Seattle's No. 2 man behind Marshawn Lynch.
Turbin never carried the ball more than 80 times in any of his three seasons in Seattle. He rumbled to a respectable 4.0 yards per carry as a Seahawk, but the 2012 fourth-round pick must get healthy before contributing. Now playing behind one of the NFL's top offensive lines, this isn't a bad landing spot for a young back.
Plenty of Browns fans will bemoan cutting Pryor, but Cleveland has vowed to attack teams with a run-heavy offense. There was no way that was happening with just two backs on the roster.