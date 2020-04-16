Browns a potential draft spot for OT Ezra Cleveland

They're in luck, it seems, as this class is unusually deep at the position. But beyond the consensus top four at the position -- Mekhi Becton, Andrew Thomas, Jedrick Wills and Tristan Wirfs, in no particular order -- lie additional quality linemen. Players like USC's Austin Jackson or Boise State's Ezra Cleveland could find themselves receiving a phone call on Day 1 of the draft with their new destination determined.