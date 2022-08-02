Broncos WR Tim Patrick carted off with apparent knee injury at practice

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick made an acrobatic catch and came down with an apparent knee injury on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, the wideout was carted off the practice field. During team drills, the lanky Patrick went up for a ball, came down without contact, and his knee buckled. Teammates surrounded the receiver as he was helped to the cart.

The severity of the knee injury is unknown at this point. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Tuesday that Patrick is undergoing an MRI.

At 6-foot-4, Patrick has developed into a playmaking boundary receiver and could have seen an uptick as a big-slot in first-year coach Nathaniel Hackett's offense.

Patrick generated 53 receptions, 734 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2021, leading the team in receiving TDs. The Utah product has earned 50-plus catches, 700-plus receiving yards and 5-plus TDs in each of the last two seasons.