Around the NFL

Broncos WR K.J. Hamler switches to No. 1; rookie CB Patrick Surtain Jr. to wear No. 2

Published: May 10, 2021 at 04:03 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The Denver Broncos announced on Monday a host of jersey number assignments for the 2021 season.

2020 second-round pick receiver K.J. Hamler will notably switch from the No. 13 to No. 1, which he donned during his days at Penn State.

Rookie cornerback Patrick Surtain II﻿, whom Denver selected ninth overall in April, will wear the same No. 2 jersey he sported for three seasons at Alabama.

Both Hamler and Surtain are the first Broncos players to benefit from the NFL's decision to relax regulations on jersey numbers, allowing for an expansion in the number of players who can wear single-digit numbers.

Second-year WR Kendall Hinton﻿, who famously served as an emergency QB in Week 12 last season, will wear No. 9 to accommodate Surtain II.

Meanwhile, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will stick with the No. 5, which he's worn since high school while free-agent additions Ronald Darby﻿, Kyle Fuller and Mike Boone will wear Nos. 21, 23 and 26 respectively.

Tune in to the 2021 NFL Schedule release at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 12, on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app.

