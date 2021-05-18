Broncos waive WR DaeSean Hamilton with non-football injury designation following ACL tear

DaeSean Hamilton became the second Denver Bronco to suffer a significant injury while working out away from the team facility.
He joined his former teammate Ja'Wuan James in becoming the second Bronco to be released following an injury.
Denver waived Hamilton with a non-football injury designation on Tuesday, the team announced. Hamilton recently tore his ACL while training on his own, NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti reported last week, which followed a report from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo detailing Denver's intention to release Hamilton after the team failed to find a suitable partner for a trade involving Hamilton. News of the ACL tear brought sense to Denver's decision to waive Hamilton.
The San Francisco 49ers were poised to acquire Hamilton in a trade prior to Hamilton's release, NFL Network's Michael Silver reported, but Hamilton's torn ACL ended any chances of a deal.
When healthy, Hamilton was the odd man out in a deep receiving corps and didn't have a ton to show prospective teams statistically. However, his blend of speed and athleticism still carried potential that could attract suitors.
After the ACL tear, Hamilton's time with the Broncos is finished, and his 2021 season likely is, too.