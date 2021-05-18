Broncos waive WR DaeSean Hamilton with non-football injury designation following ACL tear

﻿DaeSean Hamilton﻿ became the second Denver Bronco to suffer a significant injury while working out away from the team facility.

He joined his former teammate ﻿Ja'Wuan James﻿ in becoming the second Bronco to be released following an injury.

Denver waived Hamilton with a non-football injury designation on Tuesday, the team announced. Hamilton recently tore his ACL while training on his own, NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti reported last week, which followed a report from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo detailing Denver's intention to release Hamilton after the team failed to find a suitable partner for a trade involving Hamilton. News of the ACL tear brought sense to Denver's decision to waive Hamilton.

The San Francisco 49ers were poised to acquire Hamilton in a trade prior to Hamilton's release, NFL Network's Michael Silver reported, but Hamilton's torn ACL ended any chances of a deal.

When healthy, Hamilton was the odd man out in a deep receiving corps and didn't have a ton to show prospective teams statistically. However, his blend of speed and athleticism still carried potential that could attract suitors.