Broncos to host limited fans at home games beginning in Week 3

The Denver Broncos announced on Tuesday plans to slowly welcome fans back inside Empower Field at Mile High.

Beginning on Sept. 27 when the team hosts the Buccaneers, 5,700 members of the Broncos faithful will be permitted to attend home games. The franchise worked in consultation with the state of Colorado and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to determine that figure which represents approximately 7.5 percent of the stadium's capacity (76,125).

The Broncos previously declared on Aug. 21 that their season opener against the Titans in Week 1 would be held without a crowd due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the various safety protocols the team plans to enforce on game day include mandatory face coverings, social distancing requirements, no tailgating or congregating inside the concourses/stadium bowl, touchless restrooms, improved air purification systems and increased sanitization protocols.

Denver intends to continue to work with state and public health experts to re-evaluate the possibility of increasing fan attendance for future home games.

