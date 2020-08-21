Around the NFL

Broncos, Lions announce no fans for home openers

Published: Aug 21, 2020 at 12:05 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Denver Broncos and Detroit Lions are beginning their seasons with empty houses.

Each team announced Friday it will play its home opener without fans, with Detroit announcing it will play its second home game without fans as well.

"Working in collaboration with the state and with safety as the top priority, we have made the decision that our home opener against Tennessee at Empower Field at Mile High will be played without fans," the team said in a statement. "We are grateful for the loyalty and enthusiasm that Broncos fans have shown this year -- despite such challenging circumstances -- but this is the responsible thing to do right now for our community.

"Our organization remains hopeful that we can host a limited number of fans on a gradually increasing basis beginning early this season. Taking a careful, measured approach with attendance will allow us to evaluate and adjust all COVID-19 safety enhancements before moving forward."

Denver has an early chance for its first home game with fans in Week 3 -- if progress is made in the coming weeks -- when the Broncos host the buzzy Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Detroit will have to wait until November for its first chance at fans. The Lions' third home game is on Nov. 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.

"We have spent considerable time and resources implementing new gameday protocols at Ford Field and are ready to host fans at Lions games once approved by state guidelines," Lions team president Rod Wood said in a statement. "The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff, has been a focal point for all facets of 2020 season planning as demonstrated by being one of the first teams to gain approval from the NFL and NFLPA for meeting training camp COVID-19 requirements. We have the utmost confidence that we can provide a safe and enjoyable experience for fans at our stadium.

"Lions fans have traditionally created an intimidating environment for visiting teams at Ford Field and, even in a reduced capacity, will be missed when we kick off the season against our division rival, the Chicago Bears. We are hopeful for an opportunity to host fans at the remaining six 2020 home games."

As with everything amid this pandemic, these situations remain fluid. For now, though, add these two teams to the list of clubs who unfortunately can't yet host fans in the first week or more of the 2020 season.

Related Content

49ers GM John Lynch: Nick Bosa vs. Trent Williams 'must-see TV'
news

49ers GM John Lynch: Nick Bosa vs. Trent Williams 'must-see TV'

Daily training camp tussles between defensive end Nick Bosa and offensive tackle Trent Williams have become "must-see TV," in the eyes of 49ers general manager John Lynch. 
Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram III warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
news

Melvin Ingram signed adjusted contract before returning to Chargers practice

Chargers linebacker Melvin Ingram returned to practice Friday after signing an adjusted contract that guarantees his 2020 salary, Mike Garafolo reported.
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Philadelphia. (Perry Knotts via AP)
news

Zach Ertz dealing with upper-body injury; Eagles list TE as day-to-day

Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is dealing with a upper-body injury and is listed as day-to-day, Mike Garafolo reported.
Fitzpatrick misses practice for personal reasons, giving more reps to Tua, Rosen
news

Fitzpatrick misses practice for personal reasons, giving more reps to Tua, Rosen

Dolphins coach Brian Flores said quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick missed practice for personal reasons, which allowed the team to get a better look at rookie Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Rosen.
Friday's NFL training camp injury and roster news
news

Friday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tom Brady and veterans around the league are not practicing Friday. Keep track of all the latest NFL news, injuries and transactions right here. 
Chargers' Melvin Ingram returns to practice field
news

Chargers' Melvin Ingram returns to practice field

For the first time since the start of training camp, Melvin Ingram returned to the practice field. The Chargers defensive end is seeking a contract extension as he enters his final year of his deal.
Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham dealing with hip injury
news

Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham dealing with hip injury

Jarrett Stidham has been battling discomfort from a hip injury and is not expected to practice much, if at all, Friday, NFL Network's Mike Giardi and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
Cam Newton sees reps increase at Patriots practice 
news

Cam Newton sees reps increase at Patriots practice 

On Thursday, Cam Newton saw an increase in snaps at New England's practice. It could be a sign that he's moving to the front of the quarterback competition. Jarrett Stidham's injury news could also play a part. 
Matthew Stafford: D'Andre Swift is 'a sponge right now' learning Lions offense
news

Matthew Stafford: D'Andre Swift is 'a sponge right now' learning Lions offense

Rookie D'Andre Swift's dual-threat ability brings a needed element to a Detroit offense that lacks depth on the outside. Lions QB Matthew Stafford joined NFL Network's GMFB on Friday and extolled the young RB's play.
Broncos' Garett Bolles takes responsibility for 'unacceptable' play
news

Broncos' Garett Bolles takes responsibility for 'unacceptable' play

Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles knows he hasn't lived up to expectations in Denver, but the former first-round pick takes "full responsibility" for his inconsistent play and says he has worked hard to improve this offseason.
Washington head coach Ron Rivera watches his team during practice at the team's NFL football training facility, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
news

Washington HC Ron Rivera diagnosed with squamous cell cancer

Washington head coach Ron Rivera has been diagnosed with squamous cell cancer, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. The head coach revealed the news to his team on Thursday evening.
