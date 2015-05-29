Around the NFL

Broncos' Ryan Clady (torn ACL) out for season

Published: May 29, 2015 at 05:31 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Two years after missing the majority of the season with a Lisfranc injury, Broncos left tackle Ryan Clady will sit out Denver's entire 2015 campaign.

Clady sustained a torn ACL in Wednesday's practice, and his season officially ended Friday when the Broncos officially placed him on their injured reserve list.

As ESPN points out, this means both Manning quarterbacks have lost their blindside protectors in the past two weeks. Giants left tackle Will Beatty is out at least five months with a torn pectoral.

Clady's pass protection slipped noticeably last season. Although the four-time Pro Bowler has been Denver's best lineman over the past half-decade, it's worth noting that Peyton Manning authored the greatest statistical season of all time with Chris Clark at left tackle in 2013.

Once viewed as the best young player at his position, Clady was a two-time first-team All Pro by the time he was 26 years old. But he has struggled with injuries, from a torn patella tendon in 2010 to the Lisfranc fracture in 2013. Clady is due $9.5 million next season as part of the five-year, $52.5 million contract he signed in 2013.

Where the injury hurts the Broncos most is in depth and continuity, as the offense transitions to new coach Gary Kubiak's zone-blocking scheme.

Second-round pick Ty Sambrailo got the first crack at left tackle in Thursday's practice, with Clark remaining on the right side.

"Ty's a very athletic young man. That's a lot to ask of a very young player, but we've got a good month here of work," Kubiak said of the rookie. "We felt like, when we drafted Ty, he was athletic enough to play on both sides."

Kubiak indicated that 2014 third-round pick Michael Schofield is an option at both tackle spots.

The Broncos also signed journeyman Ryan Harris on Friday, offering veteran insurance in a backup role.

Kubiak still needs to settle on a starter at left guard and center as well, which means he could have four new starters on his reshuffled offensive line.

That lack of familiarity up front is a concern for an aging quarterback who had trouble escaping pressure down the stretch last season.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the latest news including Adrian Peterson's contract situation, Ryan Clady's injury and Chip Kelly's response to LeSean McCoy. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings agree to terms with former Chiefs CB Bashaud Breeland

The Vikings have been shopping for CBs from the free-agent bin all offseason. Their latest acquisition might prove to be a bargain. Minnesota has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with Bashaud Breeland, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Titans signing former world champion wrestler Adam Coon to play OL

The Titans have agreed to terms with wrestler Adam Coon, who missed out on qualifying for the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Tom Pelissero reports. The 26-year old, attempting to play football for the first time since he graduated high school in 2013, will work with Tennessee's OL.
news

Multiple assistant coaches to lose Tier 1 status unless they receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine 

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Friday the latest developments regarding the NFL's ruling in relation to assistant coaches who refuse to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
news

Texans RB Mark Ingram joins MLS club D.C. United's ownership group

He may have left the DMV area, but the former Ravens RB has decided to invest in a professional team whose home can be found in our nation's capital. 
news

Cam Newton suffers bone bruise in throwing hand during Patriots OTAs

Cam Newton exited Friday's OTA session after banging his throwing hand on a helmet, Ian Rapoport reports. The injury is not considered serious but could limit Newton's participation in the Patriots' on-field work until training camp.
news

Urban Meyer on Tim Tebow: 'This is uncharted water, this is gonna be very difficult'

Few would've ever expected the former QB to find his way back to the NFL, but Tim Tebow is out to shock the world. And, so far, his coach and former mentor appreciates Tebow's progress.
news

Robert Saleh: Jamison Crowder 'working through' contractual matters while absent from Jets OTAs

The Jets' busy offseason has put the status of one of their more reliable pass-catchers in recent years in an interesting position. Jamison Crowder is 
news

Roundup: Ex-Colts DB Malik Hooker visits Steelers

The 15th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft took a trip to Pittsburgh this week. Plus, other news from around the NFL on Friday.
news

Dolphins coach Brian Flores downplays Tua Tagovailoa's playbook comment

﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ made headlines last week when he noted he didn't know the playbook "really, really good" during his rookie season. The admission created waves, but coach Brian Flores dismissed the issue Friday.
news

NFL, Black College Football Hall of Fame to host inaugural GM forum, fourth annual QB coach summit

With an eye toward the further development of a comprehensive and diversified NFL workplace, the league and Black College Football Hall of Fame announced Friday the first-ever Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum, along with the fourth annual Quarterback Coaching Summit. 
news

Retired TE Greg Olsen's son, TJ, receives heart transplant

TJ Olsen, the 8-year-old son of former NFL tight end ﻿Greg Olsen﻿, is set to receive a heart transplant.
news

Falcons TE Hayden Hurst 'on a mission' to generate breakout season

With dynamic rookie Kyle Pitts waiting in the wings, Hayden Hurst has extra incentive to break out in Year 4.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW