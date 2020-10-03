NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Broncos QB Drew Lock given '50-50' chance to play in Week 5

Published: Oct 02, 2020 at 08:18 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

An injury to his throwing shoulder reduced Drew Lock to a spectator the past two weeks. His stay on the sidelines could end as soon as Week 5.

Fresh off the Broncos' first win of the season Thursday night against the Jets, coach Vic Fangio told reporters Friday that there's a chance Denver could see the return of its QB1 when the team travels to take on the Patriots next Sunday.

"Drew is I think 50/50 to make it this week, and I'm being totally honest with that statement," Fangio said. "We'll see how he progresses here during the week and see where he's at."

After going with backup ﻿Jeff Driskel﻿ in a Week 3 loss to the Bucs, Fangio opted to start third-string quarterback ﻿Brett Rypien﻿ on Thursday Night Football. As expected, Rypien's play wasn't without its woes but the second-year QB hung in tough to make a number of throws en route to notching 242 yards, two TDs, three picks and a win in his first start. Rypien is expected to start again if Lock can't play.

Getting Lock back against an experienced club in New England would be big for the young Broncos. The next week of practice will be crucial in determining whether or not he'll be able to go.

