Broncos pick up Von Miller's option; LB will play for $18M in 2021

Published: Mar 16, 2021 at 09:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Von Miller will stick around in Denver in 2021.

The Broncos exercised the $7 million guarantee option on Miller's $18 million salary for 2021, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and James Palmer reported, per sources informed of the situation.

Mike Klis of 9News first reported the decision.

The Broncos had until Tuesday to exercise the option.

New Denver GM George Paton said earlier this month that the club wanted Miller back in 2021. The question was whether it would be on his $18 million deal or an extension that could lower his cap hit this season.

Rapoport added that the two sides talked about a new deal that would reduce his cap hit but couldn't come to an agreement.

Miller playing for $18 million, if he returns to form after missing all of 2020 due to an ankle/foot injury, is a solid number given what the market for pass-rushers has borne for players who have less upside than the perennial Pro Bowler. Palmer noted that Miller is healthy and recovered from the injury.

The soon-to-be 32-year-old former Super Bowl MVP owns 106 career sacks, three first-team All-Pro nods and eight Pro Bowls. He'd played at least 15 games the six seasons before missing all of last year.

The District Attorney's Office of Centennial, Colorado recently announced it would not file charges against Miller.

