District attorney will not file charges against Broncos DE Von Miller

There will be no criminal charges filed against Denver Broncos pass rusher ﻿Von Miller﻿, the District Attorney's Office of Centennial, Colorado announced Friday in a statement.

The Parker (Col.) Police Department had previously submitted a criminal case against Miller to the DA's office, but after reviewing all materials the office determined no charges would be filed, per the release, which was obtained by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Parker PD began an investigation of Miller on Jan. 15 and told NFL.com then "if the investigation determines a crime was committed, charges will be submitted to DA's office for review."

The nature of the investigation has not been released by the police department.