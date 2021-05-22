Around the NFL

Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb undergoes minor ankle procedure, expected to be ready for camp

Published: May 22, 2021 at 05:18 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

For a second consecutive year, health concerns have mucked up Bradley Chubb﻿'s offseason.

Chubb, who returned from an ACL tear suffered the previous season and notched his first Pro Bowl campaign in 2020, underwent a scope to remove a bone spur from his ankle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source.

Rapoport cited that the procedure is considered "very common" and will cause the Broncos' pass rusher to sport a boot for a couple of weeks, meaning he will miss OTAs which begin next week. He is expected to be "fully ready" for training camp in two months, Rapoport added.

Mike Klis of 9News first reported the news, noting that Chubb's surgery was conducted on the same ankle that forced him to sit in Weeks 16 and 17 last season.

Although all reports suggest the ankle issue won't hinder him entering his fourth season, injury news is never good, especially considering what Chubb has already endured during his young career.

Selected fifth overall in 2018, the NC State product turned in a dominant rookie year before being limited to just four games in 2019 due to the ACL injury. He would spend the next year rehabbing from the injury, overcoming mental and physical setbacks along the way, including during training camp last offseason.

Despite the struggles, Chubb compiled an exceptional 2020 campaign, recording 7.5 sacks, 19 QB hits and 42 tackles en route to being named a Pro Bowl starter.

In April, the Broncos exercised Chubb's fifth-year option, extending his rookie contract through the 2022 season. General manager George Paton labeled the soon-to-be 25-year-old as one of the team's "core guys" and said he wanted him in Denver for "a long time."

When healthy, there's no question that the former first-rounder has the talent to be defensive anchor for years to come. Hopefully, Chubb will be able to brush off this latest speed bump, enter camp unimpeded and continue to build what could be a stellar career.

