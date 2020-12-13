Around the NFL

Broncos' Bradley Chubb says it would be 'huge' to reach double-digit sacks after 2019 injury

Published: Dec 13, 2020 at 01:13 AM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Injuries can cause more than just a physical setback. They have a way of impacting someone's psyche, as well.

For ﻿Bradley Chubb﻿, a partially torn ACL during Week 4 of last season planted a seed of doubt in the young linebacker's mind.

With twelve games -- and 7.5 sacks -- under his belt this season, the Denver Broncos pass rusher took a moment on Friday to reflect on his rehab, where he is mentally entering Week 14 and what it would mean to notch double-digit sacks again.

"It would be huge for me after last year and what I went through mentally in thinking, 'Maybe I'm done. Maybe I can't do this anymore,'" Chubb told reporters, via the team's website. "It would be good to just erase all those thoughts. Having that goal that I set in the beginning of the season and to finally reach it would be pretty cool. I wouldn't be done there. I'll still continue to try and build on it and do whatever I can to be a better player."

After tallying 12 sacks his rookie season and looking like every bit of the defensive monster he was projected to be, Chubb recorded just one QB takedown before his sophomore campaign was cut short.

Almost immediately, Chubb was forced to pivot and focus on what would be a grueling, nearly-year long road to recovery. The 24-year-old credited those in his corner for helping him pull through.

"During the rehab process there were days where I'd get sore and be like, 'Oh man, I don't know,'" Chubb said. "I'd be sore for long periods of time. Just a whole bunch of stuff comes into your head and stuff like that. Me being out here by myself, I was just thinking in my head a lot. But at the end of the day, when I started talking to my family and people that are close to me — it brought back out the confidence that I have in myself.

"So, I would fight it every now and then. It would never be a constant thing in my head that I would never be the same player. It was just sometimes I would have that, 'Maybe, what if? What if I'm not?' and stuff like that. But right now, I've been happy and everything. I've been in the right mindset. So, I'm all good."

Even after facing a setback in training camp with his recovering knee, Chubb has demonstrated throughout the 2020 season that he can still be a dominant force.

On Sunday, he'll look to add to his sack totals while facing a rested Carolina Panthers offensive line that better be ready for everything the former first-rounder is going to be bring.

Related Content

news

Lions rookie CB Jeff Okudah to undergo season-ending core muscle surgery

Lions CB Jeff Okudah, the No. 3 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, will undergo core muscle surgery on Tuesday, knocking him out for the remainder of the season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, via an informed source.
news

Saturday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 14

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram is appealing fines of $80,000 for two hits in a Week 12 game vs. Atlanta, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

Jamal Adams: I didn't feel Adam Gase 'handled certain situations well' during time with Jets

With only a few days remaining his new team takes on his old, Seahawks safety Jamal Adams spoke candidly Friday about Jets coach Adam Gase and his excitement for facing Sam Darnold.
news

Week 14 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Official injury report and game day designations for all 14 Sunday games in Week 14.
news

Lions interview three internal candidates for general manager job

The Lions have started the search for their next general manager after interviewing several internal candidates this week.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (hamstring) questionable, but full participant in Friday practice

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is officially listed as questionable against the Cardinals on Sunday with a hamstring injury.
news

Three Panthers activated from reserve/COVID-19 list Friday

The Panthers are getting some of their COVID-19-affected players back before the weekend. LB ﻿Shaq Thompson﻿, WR Curtis Samuel and rookie DT ﻿Derrick Brown﻿ have all been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 14

﻿Julio Jones﻿ will miss another game. Falcons coach Raheem Morris told reporters Friday that Jones would not play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers due to a hamstring injury. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Friday.
news

Steelers D preparing to face 'dangerous' Josh Allen, Bills 

The Pittsburgh Steelers know they have a tough matchup against the Buffalo Bills and will have to stop quarterback Josh Allen.
news

Trent Williams doesn't have any grudges toward Washington Football Team

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams said he holds no grudges toward the Washington Football Team after being traded.
news

Ezekiel Elliott says it's 'important' to play through calf injury for Cowboys teammates

As if the Cowboys offense haven't experienced enough injuries this season, Ezekiel Elliott﻿ is now dealing with a calf issue. Zeke has been limited in practice this week but plans to play Sunday against the Bengals.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL