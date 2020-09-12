Broncos K Brandon McManus agrees to four-year, $17.2M extension

Veteran stalwart Brandon McManus has re-upped with the Denver Broncos.

The franchise announced on Friday that the 29-year-old kicker agreed to terms on a four-year extension that would keep him in Colorado through the 2024 season.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the deal is worth $17.2 million with $9.5M fully guaranteed, per McManus' agent Drew Rosenhaus.

McManus started all 16 games for the fifth straight year in 2019, and posted one of his best seasons, converting 85.3 percent (29/34) of his field goals.

Since joining the Broncos via a preseason trade with the Giants in 2014, McManus has proven to be a very reliable leg, most notably in 2016 during the team's Super Bowl 50 run. His clutch gene was on full display when he went three-of-three on field goal attempts and iced Denver's 24-10 win over Carolina with a late extra point. His 10 postseason FGs also set a franchise record; the team has not returned to the playoffs since the 2015 campaign.