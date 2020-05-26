Around the NFL

Tuesday, May 26, 2020 01:52 PM

Broncos, Jaguars, Packers, Ravens latest to reopen facilities

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

A growing number of NFL franchises have begun reopening their facilities, following seven that did so on May 19 when it was initially allowed, with them all following the criteria laid out in a May 15 memo via Commissioner Roger Goodell.

On Tuesday, the Broncos, Jaguars, Packers and Ravens became the latest teams to reopen facilities.

Clubs can reopen their facilities as long as they do so under the "governing state and local regulations, are in compliance with additional public health requirements in their jurisdiction, and have implemented the protocols" designated by the NFL for the safety of all employees.

On May 19, the Cardinals, Chiefs, Colts, Cowboys, Falcons, Steelers and Texans began the reopening process and were followed a day after by the Bengals.

Though official news has yet to come on the reopening of the Jets and Giants facilities, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said on Tuesday that all professional sports teams in the state can resume training and competition.

"We are working closely with Governor Murphy's office, the league and our medical staff to establish prudent, health and safety measures for our staff and players," a Jets spokesman told NFL Network. "Based on those guidelines, we will begin to open our facility using a phased approach at a time that is the most practical for our operations."

The Giants said in a statement that they are finalizing plans to reopen Quest Diagnostics Training Center next week.

"For employees who need to return to work at our facility, we expect to begin that process next week," the statement read, "and we will do so in a systematic and safe way that adheres to the state's guidelines and NFL protocols."

Coaches and players, other than players undergoing medical rehab, are not permitted to be at club facility, per NFL rules.

It was on Friday that the Packers and Broncos each made announcements that they would reopen their facilities following Memorial Day.

The Jaguars announced last week that they would open their facilities at TIAA Bank Field, with a max of 75 people allowed.

The Ravens were the last to announce their reopening, the announcement coming Tuesday afternoon.

Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco (5) looks to pass on the run during an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Denver. The 49ers defeated the Broncos, 24-15. (Ryan Kang via AP)
Flacco aims to help Jets, be someone 'Sam can lean on'

Joe Flacco says he won't be ready for start of season, but hopes to "find my way back into the league" with Jets
Washington Redskins defensive end Noah Spence (54) waits for a play, during the second half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Noah Spence placed on reserve/NFI list after tearing ACL

The New Orleans Saints placed Noah Spence on the reserve/non-football injury list Tuesday due to a torn ACL suffered while training on his own, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
FILE - In this March 30, 2020, file photo, cars line up at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in front of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Nobody can say with precise certainty how many coronavirus tests that the NBA, NHL and Major League Baseball would need before those leagues can resume playing games. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
Hard Rock Stadium will feature drive-in, open-air theaters

The home of the Miami Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium, announced on Tuesday it will open up for open-air and drive-in theaters that will show, among other things, classic Fins content.
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) defends during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Rams, 34-31. (Ryan Kang via AP)
Rams CB Jalen Ramsey has no plans to hold out sans extension

The Rams cornerback isn't worried about a deal getting done and indicated to reporters Tuesday that he's not planning a holdout if an agreement isn't finalized over the summer months.
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (15) runs in pursuit during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Pittsburgh. The Steelers defeated the Colts 26-24. (Scott Boehm via AP)
Frank Reich 'super pumped' about potential of WR Parris Campbell

Wide receiver Parris Campbell never got off the ground during his rookie season with the Colts, but Indianapolis coach Frank Reich is confident the 2019 second-round pick can have a strong sophomore campaign.
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, watches his team warm up before an NFL football gam against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Dolphins owner Ross thinks 2020 season will 'definitely' happen

Ross is one of at least a few significant league figures who believes the world will get its NFL football in 2020, even if it might not look quite the same on television.
Blake Jarwin ready for bigger role in Cowboys' offense 
Blake Jarwin ready for bigger role in Cowboys' offense 

With Jason Witten gone, the Cowboys signed Jarwin to a new contract this offseason and will give him a chance to earn a significant role in the offense. 
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham runs off the field during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. The Seahawks won 17-9. ===============================================================================================================================================================================================================================
Brandon Graham: Eagles have 'advantage' this offseason

As the only team in the NFC East returning its coaching staff, defensive end Brandon Graham believes the Philadelphia Eagles could own a distinct advantage in preparing for the 2020 season.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Aikman believes Cowboys, Prescott will reach long-term deal

Contract negotiations between the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott have been a hot topic this offseason, and Troy Aikman offered his thoughts on the situation and what he believes will eventually happen.
New York Jets safety Jamal Adams (33) during a preseason week 3 game against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday August 24, 2019 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Evan Pinkus via AP)
Jets safety Adams unlikely to be extended, traded in near future

Will the Jets lock up Jamal Adams long term? Will they trade him to the Cowboys? NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport explains why neither scenario is imminent for the star safety.
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy prior to an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 in Green Bay. The Packers beat the Bears 21-13. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
Bears' Nagy to use starters in preseason, regrets 2019 benching

Matt Nagy made a controversial decision last year, electing to sit his starters in the preseason. The move ultimately backfired, leading the third-year Bears coach to change his approach this offseason.
