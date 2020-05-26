Broncos, Jaguars, Packers, Ravens latest to reopen facilities

A growing number of NFL franchises have begun reopening their facilities, following seven that did so on May 19 when it was initially allowed, with them all following the criteria laid out in a May 15 memo via Commissioner Roger Goodell.

On Tuesday, the Broncos, Jaguars, Packers and Ravens became the latest teams to reopen facilities.

Clubs can reopen their facilities as long as they do so under the "governing state and local regulations, are in compliance with additional public health requirements in their jurisdiction, and have implemented the protocols" designated by the NFL for the safety of all employees.

On May 19, the Cardinals, Chiefs, Colts, Cowboys, Falcons, Steelers and Texans began the reopening process and were followed a day after by the Bengals.

Though official news has yet to come on the reopening of the Jets and Giants facilities, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said on Tuesday that all professional sports teams in the state can resume training and competition.

"We are working closely with Governor Murphy's office, the league and our medical staff to establish prudent, health and safety measures for our staff and players," a Jets spokesman told NFL Network. "Based on those guidelines, we will begin to open our facility using a phased approach at a time that is the most practical for our operations."

The Giants said in a statement that they are finalizing plans to reopen Quest Diagnostics Training Center next week.

"For employees who need to return to work at our facility, we expect to begin that process next week," the statement read, "and we will do so in a systematic and safe way that adheres to the state's guidelines and NFL protocols."

Coaches and players, other than players undergoing medical rehab, are not permitted to be at club facility, per NFL rules.