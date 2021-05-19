Broncos executive director of football operations Kelly Kleine: 'I want to inspire women to keep growing in the NFL'

It's certainly quite a first week with the Broncos franchise. Nonetheless, as Kleine makes history, she's well-versed in the history of the franchise she's now tasked with building.

"It's surreal," Kleine said. "There is so much history here at the Broncos, and I am honored to be joining such a well-respected, successful organization. They have an incredible winning tradition, great fans and a special community in Denver that loves this team. I've heard nothing but great things from [Broncos general manager] George [Paton] about everybody here, from Vic Fangio to Joe Ellis to the entire staff. I'm extremely grateful to George, Joe and the entire Broncos organization for this opportunity."

Kleine's debut in Denver follows nine years in Minnesota's scouting department while working under Paton. Within the Vikings organization, Kleine began as a public relations intern and rose to becoming manager of player personnel and college scouting.

"I also want to thank [Minnesota general manager] Rick Spielman and everyone at the Vikings for all of their support to help me get to this point — I have been privileged to learn and grow from so many outstanding people with the Vikings," Kleine said. "I am ready to get to work and help the Broncos in whatever capacity I can."

As Kleine has made history and is hopeful that she'll be passed up sooner than later, she's likewise leaving behind the history of it all for the work ahead. That's the focus in the here and now -- and the future and its trail to blaze will be taken care of in the process.