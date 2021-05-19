Around the NFL

Broncos executive director of football operations Kelly Kleine: 'I want to inspire women to keep growing in the NFL'

Published: May 18, 2021 at 11:13 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Amid the usually sleepy days of May in the NFL, Kelly Kleine has authored league history.

Hired by the Denver Broncos as the franchise's executive director of football operations and special advisor to the general manager, Kleine is believed to be the highest-ranking female in scouting in NFL chronicle.

It was a move announced Monday by the Broncos and, as the immensity of it has not been lost on Kleine, she hopes it's the precursor to other women in the industry finding their way to new heights.

"It is an absolute honor, but I hope someone passes me up soon," Kleine said, via the team website. "If anything, I hope it does let women know that there are these opportunities across the NFL. You don't have to play football to work in the NFL. I hope I set a positive example for all women who want to break into football. I want to inspire women to keep growing in the NFL and throughout all of sports. It is important to show that women belong in sports. There have been so many women who paved the way for opportunities in this league and in football. I'm thankful to them, and I want to have the same impact for others."

Following an NFL postseason in which a record six female coaches were on the sidelines, Kleine's new and crucial role within the Broncos organization is another distinctly positive step forward for women in the NFL world -- and the sports universe as a whole.

The hiring of Kleine even drew kudos from Billie Jean King, an icon not just in sports for her accomplishments as an all-time great tennis player, but for her decades of work as an advocate for women's rights.

It's certainly quite a first week with the Broncos franchise. Nonetheless, as Kleine makes history, she's well-versed in the history of the franchise she's now tasked with building.

"It's surreal," Kleine said. "There is so much history here at the Broncos, and I am honored to be joining such a well-respected, successful organization. They have an incredible winning tradition, great fans and a special community in Denver that loves this team. I've heard nothing but great things from [Broncos general manager] George [Paton] about everybody here, from Vic Fangio to Joe Ellis to the entire staff. I'm extremely grateful to George, Joe and the entire Broncos organization for this opportunity."

Kleine's debut in Denver follows nine years in Minnesota's scouting department while working under Paton. Within the Vikings organization, Kleine began as a public relations intern and rose to becoming manager of player personnel and college scouting.

"I also want to thank [Minnesota general manager] Rick Spielman and everyone at the Vikings for all of their support to help me get to this point — I have been privileged to learn and grow from so many outstanding people with the Vikings," Kleine said. "I am ready to get to work and help the Broncos in whatever capacity I can."

As Kleine has made history and is hopeful that she'll be passed up sooner than later, she's likewise leaving behind the history of it all for the work ahead. That's the focus in the here and now -- and the future and its trail to blaze will be taken care of in the process.

"The only thing I am focused on right now is my role here with the Broncos," Kleine said. "I have a ton to learn, so I am excited to just put my head down, jump right in and get to work."

Related Content

news

Broncos agree to terms with first-round pick Patrick Surtain II

Denver has agreed to terms with ninth-overall pick in April's draft, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Broncos waive WR DaeSean Hamilton with non-football injury designation following ACL tear

Denver has parted ways with the young wideout after he recently suffered an ACL tear.
news

Washington likely moving on from starting OT Morgan Moses

The Football Team could move on from 2014 third-rounder Morgan Moses as the club continues to re-shuffle its O-line heading into next season.
news

Colts LB Darius Leonard hopeful he can strike long-term deal

Colts LB Darius Leonard is a two-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro. Seems like the kind of player whose services Indianapolis would like to secure for the foreseeable future, right? Leonard believes so, even if a deal hasn't yet been struck.
news

Roundup: Eagles send CB Jameson Houston, 2023 sixth-rounder to Jaguars for CB Josiah Scott

The Eagles added to their secondary by swapping cornerbacks Tuesday.

Philadelphia acquired corner ﻿Josiah Scott﻿ from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for corner Jameson Houston and a 2023 sixth-round pick.
news

Matt Ryan reflects on Julio Jones' impact on his career as trade rumors persist

The Falcons haven't quashed questions about trading ﻿Julio Jones﻿ this offseason. As rumors persist, ﻿Matt Ryan﻿ is facing the prospect of playing without the transformative talent for the first time in a decade.
news

Cam Heyward: Steelers defenders 'most excited to have' RB Najee Harris

Steelers DL Cameron Heyward said he likes how GM Kevin Colbert and the rest of the brass handled the offseason, upgrading clear areas of need on offense. That includes using a prime asset on workhorse RB Najee Harris.
news

Myles Gaskin on who will be Dolphins' starting RB in 2021: 'Above my pay grade'

Miami didn't draft or sign a running back this offseason who will take over the starting role in the backfield. The lack of a big-time move at the position puts ﻿Myles Gaskin﻿ in line for the starting gig.
news

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton on ACL injury: 'Game plan' is to be ready for training camp

After suffering a torn ACL in Week 2 that wiped out last season for him, Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is back on the practice field as Denver opens up Phase II of offseason workouts.
news

Veteran QB Brian Hoyer re-signs with Patriots

Veteran signal-caller ﻿Brian Hoyer﻿ has re-signed with the New England Patriots, his agency JL Sports announced Monday. It's a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Colts HC Frank Reich: 'I just cringe when I hear stuff' like Carson Wentz is broken

Frank Reich was once again asked to detail why he believes in Carson Wentz is fixable. The Colts HC understands the line of questioning but repudiated the suggestion that the former Eagles QB is "broken."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW