Broncos LB Von Miller on returning to his old form: 'It never left'

There was some scuttlebutt earlier in the offseason as to whether Miller would return to Denver this season, but the Broncos picked up his 2021 option and he'll finish out his current contract with the Broncos.

While doubt appeared to be in abundance regarding Miller's return, it apparently wasn't anything he wondered about.

"I'm not surprised. I'm happy to be here. I'm not surprised," Miller said. "I'm excited to be with the guys. To be honest, it just feels good to be in the locker room and just joke with the guys and just be in the mix again -- have grass underneath my cleats and have my helmet on. It feels pretty good.

"I always had an internal faith that I would be here. I said a long time ago that I want to be a Bronco for life. I always felt like that even though the business and all this stuff. I always felt like this was home and this is where I was going to end up. I'm an optimistic guy. You guys all know this -- I'm an optimistic guy. I always feel like we can win the Super Bowl and be the best defense. I always feel like that, and that same optimism -- I brought into this offseason. I always felt like I was going to be a Denver Bronco. I always felt I was going to come back."

Will Miller be back beyond 2021? Well, that's a quandary for another day.

As for how his ankle is cooperating, he believes he could play right now, but couched that optimism a bit with a statement that leaned toward safety first.

"To be honest, the way I'm feeling right now, I could play now," Miller said. "Feeling how I'm feeling right now, I feel great. I've still got a little bit more to go, but that little bit, I've got to get that on the football field. Everything that I can possibly do in physical training, rehab, and working with [head athletic trainer] Vince [Garcia], I've done that to the max. This last little bit, I have to get on the football field."

The comeback trail still has some obstacles and arduous work ahead, but so far so good it would seem.

Fangio is confident that his star defender can return to his star-making ways, but underlined that it's all in Miller's hands -- or perhaps more accurately his legs.

Question marks concerning his ankle and age will remain until Miller answers him with his play.