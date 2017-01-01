Broncos coach Gary Kubiak informs team he's retiring

There is always one surprise each yeah when it comes to head coaching turnover and this might be it. Kubiak won Super Bowl 50 as a head coach and three others -- XXIX, XXXII and XXXIII -- as an assistant. Interestingly enough, every Super Bowl he went to as a player, his team lost. His easily identifiable offense will leave a mark in NFL history, especially his ingenuity last season during their Super Bowl 50 run. Though that year was much more about Wade Phillips' defense, Kubiak deserves credit for expertly navigating a less-than-ideal quarterback situation. He adjusted the scheme run by Peyton Manning, who had essentially been operating as his own offensive coordinator for a decade leading up to that season.