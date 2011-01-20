Broncos coach Fox hires Rodgers from Panthers, retains Gase

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- John Fox is bringing his special teams coordinator with him from the Carolina Panthers to the Denver Broncos.
Rodgers, who also spent five seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (2003-07), is the younger brother of Broncos defensive quality control coach Jay Rodgers, who is entering his third season in Denver.
Gase coached the Broncos' receivers the last two seasons, tutoring Pro Bowlers Brandon Marshall in 2009 and Brandon Lloyd in 2010. Gase is the seventh member of former coach Josh McDaniels' staff to stay on under Fox.
