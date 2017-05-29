Brian Hoyer comfortable in second stint with Shanahan

"For me, thankfully, this is my second go around, but [for] everybody else this is really their first except a few other guys," Hoyer said. "Even for me, being that this is my second time, there's still things I'm always learning about the offense. Why Kyle is calling the play the way that he is, who he is trying to affect on the defense, and I think when we all get to that point and see it the way he sees it, the better it will be for us."