Brian Gutekunst responds to Aaron Rodgers' Packers remarks: 'I wouldn't say I have any regrets'

Gutekunst has a point. The cold-blooded business of the NFL often requires personnel chiefs to make difficult decisions that rely more on dollars and age than personal relationships or a history of contributions. It's difficult for a player to spend an entire career with one team, and even harder for a team to make an inevitable departure graceful.

Rodgers' statements Wednesday painted him more as a hypothetical GM who would make decisions with his heart even more than his brain (or calculator). That often leads to mistakes that can, as Gutekunst said, have a domino effect and gradually unravel what was once a great club.

If the Packers want to keep Rodgers around beyond 2021, though, they're going to have to at least feign interest in hearing his input. Interestingly, Gutekunst said the Packers have always welcomed, received and valued Rodgers' opinion on personnel matters, a stance that at least partially clashes with what Rodgers said Wednesday.

"I think it's no different than it's always been. The input from him, he's unique, not every player is going to have that kind of input," Gutekunst said. "It's going to be Aaron. He's always had it. I think it's how we incorporate it. At the end of the day, it's really no different than other people in the organization who have opinions about what we're going to do. At the end of the day, I'm going to take that in, and I'll make the decision and move forward."

The fashion in which Gutekunst closed that statement is telling. I'm still the one who calls the shots here, even if the team's future Hall of Fame quarterback and reigning MVP just leveraged his way into a reunion with a former teammate and didn't quite make the franchise look spectacular in the process.

There's also the matter of figuring out if this is still a viable marriage beyond 2021. Rodgers said he didn't earn the right to choose where he plays in 2022 in his amended contractual agreement, meaning he's still under team control within the three years left on his deal. But the Packers don't owe him enough guaranteed money (or, as it stood before Rodgers' return, any at all after 2021) to ensure that Rodgers will have a place in Green Bay beyond this season.

That is a key component of why this whole thing started. And for now, there isn't an answer to the matter, which can't help but remind fans of how the Packers handled Brett Favre's departure more than a decade ago.

"There's no relinquishing of decisions or control," Gutekunst said. "It's literally just finding a way to incorporate Aaron's thoughts and (explaining to him) why we're doing what we're doing. That's a big part of the things that he's got some grievances on. I think it's maybe he just doesn't understand exactly why we did what we did. And we probably didn't communicate that well enough to him."