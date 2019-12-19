Brian Flores defends playing Fitzpatrick over Rosen

"I think it's easy for people to sit and say you should do this or that," Flores said, via the Palm Beach Post. "I don't think those same people would stand in front of that group and say, 'Hey, this is in the best interest of the team, for us to win this week.' And that's no knock on Josh. Maybe you think that's in the best interest. But you're not in front of this team every day. You're not in the trenches. And a lot of people aren't."