Brian Flores: Barring injury, Tua Tagovailoa is Dolphins' starting QB for rest of 2021

Published: Oct 29, 2021 at 11:58 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Dolphins coach Brian Flores continues to field questions about Miami potentially pursuing a trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson﻿.

On Friday, he stuck to his standard line that Tua Tagovailoa is the Dolphins' starter.

"I think I've said this multiple times, Tua's our quarterback," he said. "I don't get into rumors. I don't get into speculation. Tua's our quarterback."

Pressed as to whether Tagovailoa would be the starter the rest of the year, Flores replied: "Definitively that he's the quarterback barring no -- I mean, there's a lot of things that, yeah, barring injury? Yeah."

Tagovailoa has missed three games due to injury this season, with Jacoby Brissett getting the starts.

The 1-6 Dolphins are amid a six-game losing streak ahead of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Last season, the Dolphins put out a statement that the team would not trade corner Xavien Howard near the deadline but haven't said anything publicly about the QB situation outside of Flores' support for Tua.

"I wouldn't say it's different," he said between this year and 2020. "I'd say I've answered that question by saying Tua's our quarterback. And I'm not getting into speculation. I'm not getting into rumors, I'm not getting into rumor, speculation, distractions. I'm focused on our team, I'm focused on our quarterback, and that's Tua."

Added Flores: "When I say he's our quarterback, that is me saying we're committed to him."

Watson is currently facing 22 pending civil suits alleging sexual assault and misconduct during massage sessions, and an additional criminal investigation is underway. The QB has not been charged with a crime.

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 2.

