Around the NFL

Brian Flores adamant Tua Tagovailoa is Dolphins' QB: 'I don't know how much clearer I can be'

Published: Sep 01, 2021 at 03:12 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Rumors related to ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ seem to be persistent in Miami, even with the start of the regular season a little over a week away, but they won't sway Brian Flores.

The Dolphins coach was asked about such rumors Wednesday and remained staunch in his response: ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ is their guy.

"Yes," Flores said when asked if Tagovailoa is Miami's Week 1 starter. "I don't know how much clearer I can be. Tua is our quarterback. I can say it again."

Flores is clearly annoyed by the constant questions regarding the position, ones that stretch back 18 months. These inquiries have evolved over time from asking about Miami's preference for Tagovailoa in the draft, to Tagovailoa's health status, to his bye-week elevation to starter, to his struggles, to his offseason work, and finally, to his future. With Watson's situation far from resolved in Houston and much more than just football involved in an eventual outcome, a pairing isn't exactly as simple as swinging a trade.

Yet, as rumors persist, so does uncertainty from an outsider's perspective regarding Tagovailoa's status. Hence, the questions.

While reporters are obliged to at least check in on the latest rumblings regarding proposed trades involving high-profile players, anyone following the Dolphins in the last year will know that Miami has already gone out of its way to do as much as possible to turn Tagovailoa into its franchise quarterback. The Dolphins spent the fifth-overall pick on him, allowed him necessary time to rehab from a significant hip injury suffered at Alabama, and used the bye week to promote him to the starting role, even when Miami was competitive with ﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ under center.

Tagovailoa is the guy because Miami wants him to be the guy -- at least as of now.

He'll be the starter in Week 1, and with no end to Watson's legal matters in clear sight, it's more likely than not that Tagovailoa will remain the guy for Miami through 2021, barring a complete on-field meltdown.

The rumors will continue to swirl for as long as Watson remains with the Texans, a team for which he refuses to play for, and for as long as his off-field issues remain unaddressed. Even if interested in Watson, the Dolphins can't logically put even an ounce of hope in acquiring the QB at this point.

Instead, the Dolphins will roll with the guy they brought in with a first-round selection. They'll hope he ends up proving worth the pick.

Related Content

news

Tyrann Mathieu lands on reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive

Chiefs standout safety Tyrann Mathieu tested positive for COVID-19 and is going on the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (neck) undergoes surgery, to be placed on injured reserve to start 2021 season

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton underwent surgery to relieve a neck injury and will start the year on injured reserve, Colts general manager Chris Ballard told reporters Wednesday.
news

GM Nick Caserio says Texans taking it 'one day at a time' with Deshaun Watson situation

Houston general manager Nick Caserio reiterated Wednesday that the franchise would take it "one day at a time" and that he would not get into speculation. 
news

Zach Ertz happy once again in Philadelphia: 'This is the place I want to retire'

Tight end Zach Ertz finally spoke at length Wednesday following the completion of another camp and preseason with the Eagles, and, apparently, the start of the Nick Sirianni era has the tight end convinced he wouldn't rather be anywhere else.
news

NFL Foundation to donate $1 million to Hurricane Ida relief efforts

The NFL Foundation is the latest organization to make a sizable contribution toward Hurricane Ida relief efforts, pledging to give $1 million to the New Orleans Saints Gulf Coast Renewal Fund. The donation comes on the heels of $1 million pledges from the Saints, Falcons, Ravens and Panthers. 
news

Broncos cutting RB Royce Freeman after three seasons

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Denver Broncos have cut RB Royce Freeman to make room on the roster for incoming waiver claims.
news

NFL practice squad tracker: Team-by-team roster signings ahead of the 2021 season

Around the NFL is keeping an eye on the players signed to every team's practice squad ahead of the 2021 regular season.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Sept. 1

The Dallas Cowboys have made another change to their quarterback room. One day after parting ways with ﻿Ben DiNucci﻿ and Garrett Gilbert, the Cowboys claimed ﻿Will Grier﻿.
news

Packers-Saints to be played at Jacksonville's TIAA Bank Field in Week 1

The league announced Wednesday that the Saints' Week 1 game versus the Packers will be played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.
news

Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. expected to miss 2021 season following meniscus surgery

The Minnesota Vikings will likely be without potential breakout tight end Irv Smith for the entire 2021 season. Smith underwent meniscus surgery on Wednesday that will knock him out for 4-5 months
news

Jaguars: 'No player was released because of their vaccination status'

Following Urban Meyer's Tuesday admission that player vaccination status factored into the team's roster decisions, the Jaguars released a statement in an attempt to clarify the coach's comments.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW