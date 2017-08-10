Brett Favre on Aaron Rodgers: 'Why stop at 40?'

"Obviously, Aaron has carried the team for a long time; that's not going to change," Favre told ESPN's Rob Demovsky. "That in itself is not enough -- at least it hasn't been, and it's been pretty good. As good as he is, I would've thought they would've won more than one by now. But I don't know if he can do anything else other than what he's done up to this point. It always seems like one piece of the puzzle is missing."