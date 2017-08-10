Brett Favre on Aaron Rodgers: 'Why stop at 40?'

Brett Favre expected more out of the Aaron Rodgers era in Green Bay, but just not from Aaron Rodgers.
"Obviously, Aaron has carried the team for a long time; that's not going to change," Favre told ESPN's Rob Demovsky. "That in itself is not enough -- at least it hasn't been, and it's been pretty good. As good as he is, I would've thought they would've won more than one by now. But I don't know if he can do anything else other than what he's done up to this point. It always seems like one piece of the puzzle is missing."
He added: "You don't know what that is until you get it, like a Reggie White. You go, 'Oh, that's what we needed.' It remains to be seen what that is, whether it's a draft pick, a free agent, letting someone go, a coaching change -- I don't know."
While a less stable individual might try and blow up the coaching change comment, those fluent in Favre understand he's not advocating for the firing of Mike McCarthy, nor is he taking a shot at Rodgers.
In his own meandering style, Favre is trying to define something that few people can around football. Fans of the Green Bay Packers might think it's a renewed commitment to shopping around in free agency, or a younger pass rusher to pair with Nick Perry and Clay Matthews. But a look back at just about every Super Bowl champion not named the New England Patriots shows some sort of cosmic confluence of events. The right plays at the right time. The right personalities in the locker room. Timely production from inexpensive rookies.
While that all sounds complicated and fleeting, Favre also thinks Rodgers has enough time left on the field to catch a second Super Bowl ride.
"Why stop at 40? ... What is Aaron, 33? I would think that barring any injury -- and he knows how to protect himself -- six or seven years from now is a long time to think that far down the road, but there's no reason to think he couldn't play and play at a high level until -- I'm not going to say 43, 44, it's up to the individual -- and I don't see any decline in his game unless he doesn't want to play anymore," Favre said.