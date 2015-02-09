Brett Favre makes retirement date at Lambeau official

"I'm pleased to announce that I will be returning to Green Bay, Wisconsin in 2015 for induction into the Green Bay PackersHall of Fame and retirement of my jersey. It was a tremendous honor to play 16 years for the Green Bay Packers. Now to have my name placed among others such as Starr, Hornung, Kramer, Taylor, Lambeau, Nitschke, Lombardi, Davis, White and Hutson is a special honor that I share with all of my teammates and coaches, and that would not have been possible but for the foresight of Ron Wolf, the greatest GM In the history of the NFL. I'm truly looking forward to celebrating and sharing this special moment with all of the great fans of the Green Bay Packers. Go Packers!"