Brett Favre makes retirement date at Lambeau official

Published: Feb 09, 2015 at 07:35 AM

Years of bitterness have subsided, and now Brett Favre is officially ready to join the Green Bay PackersHall of Fame.

The legendary quarterback, who made his return to Wisconsin last year for a ceremony honoring Packers icon Bart Starr, was looking at 2015 as the target year for his dramatic homecoming.

He made as much official in a message posted to his website on Monday.

"I'm pleased to announce that I will be returning to Green Bay, Wisconsin in 2015 for induction into the Green Bay PackersHall of Fame and retirement of my jersey. It was a tremendous honor to play 16 years for the Green Bay Packers. Now to have my name placed among others such as Starr, Hornung, Kramer, Taylor, Lambeau, Nitschke, Lombardi, Davis, White and Hutson is a special honor that I share with all of my teammates and coaches, and that would not have been possible but for the foresight of Ron Wolf, the greatest GM In the history of the NFL. I'm truly looking forward to celebrating and sharing this special moment with all of the great fans of the Green Bay Packers. Go Packers!"

This will be one of the most-watched retirement ceremonies in the modern era. In an age where football pomp has lost a bit of its luster, Favre's return after a long, heated schism will be fascinating - and emotional - to watch.

There have been few individual players that have meant as much to the community as Favre did over the years, and seeing him share a moment with current franchise superstar Aaron Rodgers will be a fantastic image.

More than that, watching Favre in his element one last time will be excellent. It's been far too long.

