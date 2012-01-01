Brees, Saints set records, beat Panthers, 45-17

NOTES: Colston set a club record with his fifth 1,000-yard season with the Saints, moving ahead of Joe Horn, who had four. ... Saints P Thomas Morstead set a record for punting average in a season at 47.9 yards. ... The Saints went 8-0 at home for the first time in franchise history. ... Carolina officials said after the game that CB Darius Butler had a broken arm, but they did not specify which one, while TE Greg Olsen had a concussion. ... Newton was sacked twice, bruising his non-throwing left elbow on one sack by rookie Saints linebacker Martez Wilson. ... Payton said WR Robert Meachem was taken out of the game as a precaution with knee pain in the third quarter.