Drew Brees on facing Tom Brady: 'That's 85 years and a lot of football experience that's gonna be on the field'

Sunday night could be the last time Drew Brees and Tom Brady share the field. So, it's only fair the two have a little fun in between preparing for their highly-anticipated divisional round game.

Earlier this week, Brees kept things focused on the game itself, calling the Saints-Buccaneers playoff matchup "inevitable," given the talent and expectations involved. Hours later, Brady took a more light-hearted approach and delivered a meme for the ages on Twitter, depicting the all-time greats as old(er) men set for battle on The History Channel.

Brees offered his take on Brady's joke Wednesday.

"They made me look like the dad from Family Ties. I didn't like the hairline to be honest, ... I would've liked a little more hair on top," Brees said after calling the meme "hilarious," per the New Orleans Advocate.

Accurate comparisons to popular sitcom fathers aside, things will be all business come Sunday with a trip to the NFC championship on the line. But, while the rest of the world continues to compare the future Hall of Famers and paint them as rivals, Brees shared that the two have recently communicated.

"Tom and I have a friendship and mutual respect. We were texting back and forth on Monday, chuckling at this whole scenario," said Brees, whose birthday is Jan. 15. "Listen, he's 43, I turn 42 on Friday, so that's 85 years and a lot of football experience that's gonna be on the field on Sunday."

Although the season has presented its share of obstacles, the two quadragenarians are still playing at an elite level, as evidenced by the positions they are in.