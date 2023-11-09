Brandon Staley credits defense, run game for Chargers' recent wins

"To me, I think our formula has been in the run game. When we get people in the known-pass, and then we get the lead," Staley said. "I think in both games we've had a two-score lead in the first half, and that allows you to have more opportunities to rush.

... "I think any defensive coach will tell you, if you have good pass rushers, the more opportunities you can get for them to rush, the more that they're going to capitalize on those opportunities. Then, I think in the secondary, in the back seven, we've just been really sound. Our guys have played together. That's a formula that we have to keep moving forward, just making sure that we're connected in the back seven."

The Chargers are far from a perfect team, and even their win on Monday night wasn't the prettiest. But they all count the same, and if Los Angeles believes a more balanced approach is their best chance of success, then they've found their formula.

The key going forward, then, is to follow the blueprint: Build an early lead and let the defense work its magic. They can expect a greater challenge this weekend against a Lions team that doesn't willingly surrender early advantages. Perhaps then, Staley's team will be tested appropriately. But after two straight wins, he has plenty of reason to feel as if his squad is headed in the right direction.