The Washington Football Team couldn't come to terms on a long-term deal with guard Brandon Scherff before the franchise-tag deadline, but the former first-round pick has no desire to leave D.C. after this year.

"I'm just glad I get to play another year here," Scherff said, via the team's official website. "I said my end goal is to end up as a [Washington Football] player my whole career, and I'm one more year closer to that. I'm just excited for this year."

The three-time Pro Bowler is set to earn $15.03 million on the franchise tag in 2020.

Last September, before changes in the front office and coaching staff, Washington was offering Scherff a $13 million per year extension, which is comically low for a player of his caliber given what he'd make on the franchise tag. He'd likely get well more if he hits the open market next season.

Scherff and Washington cannot resume talks on a multi-year contract until after the season is over.