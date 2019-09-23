Redskins offering Scherff $13M per year extension

"From what I understand about Brandon Scherff is that the Redskins have had some contact with him, some negotiations on a potential big-time long-term extension," Rapoport said. "But they really have not gotten very much off the ground despite the Redskins offering him a contract worth more than $13 million per year, which would put him about at the top of the guard market. Those conversations are going to continue but don't be surprised if Brandon Scherff goes toward free agency and becomes the highest-paid guard in the NFL going forward next offseason."