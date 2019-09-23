Around the NFL

Redskins offering Scherff $13M per year extension

Published: Sep 23, 2019 at 07:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

While their starting left tackle Trent Williams remains away, the Washington Redskins are attempting to lock down right guard Brandon Scherff long-term.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday on NFL NOW that the Redskins opened negotiations with Scherff but haven't made much headway yet.

"From what I understand about Brandon Scherff is that the Redskins have had some contact with him, some negotiations on a potential big-time long-term extension," Rapoport said. "But they really have not gotten very much off the ground despite the Redskins offering him a contract worth more than $13 million per year, which would put him about at the top of the guard market. Those conversations are going to continue but don't be surprised if Brandon Scherff goes toward free agency and becomes the highest-paid guard in the NFL going forward next offseason."

The No. 5 overall pick in 2015, Scherff is earning $12.525 million on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal. The Cowboys' Zack Martin currently sits as the top paid guard, earning $14 million per season, and got $40 million guaranteed. Second on the list is Jaguars left guard Andrew Norwell, who signed a $13.3 million per year deal with $30 million in guarantees after hitting the open market in 2018.

There have been whispers this offseason that the Redskins and the young guard weren't close on negotiations. Rapoport's report indicates Scherff might prefer to see what free agency could hold, if Washington doesn't use the franchise tag this offseason.

Scherff holding out for more than around $13 million per year makes sense at this stage. If the Redskins utilizes the franchise tag, he would earn 120 percent more than his $12.525 million in 2019, which is a shade over $15 million (more than the offensive lineman tag last year -- $14.07 million). If Norwell got a massive deal on the open market, the Redskins guard, who is a better player, surely knows someone will open up the pocketbook for a two-time Pro Bowler.

Scherff missed eight games in 2018, going on injured reserve in November after a pectoral injury. He's bounced back well playing solidly through two games, reaffirming his place among the upper echelon of guards.

The Redskins would be wise to extend Scherff as soon as possible if they can close the gap in negotiations.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

John Schneider is in charge of coaching staff, personnel for first time as Seahawks GM

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider confirmed during a Tuesday news conference that for the first time in his career he will have authority over both the team's coaching staff and all football personnel matters.
news

Commanders GM Adam Peters discusses upcoming HC search, building team around 'cornerstone' players

Speaking for the first time since being named the new general manager of the Washington Commanders, Adam Peters discussed the challenge ahead for him and the new ownership group to lead the team through a rebuild and into what they hope can be a new era of football in the D.C. area.
news

Rams TE Tyler Higbee tore ACL in Sunday's season-ending loss to Lions

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee tore is ACL in Sunday's Super Wild Card Weekend game against the Detroit Lions, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Mike Tomlin tells Steelers players he plans on coaching team in 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told players on Tuesday the speculation about him stepping away is unfounded and he plans on coaching the team in 2024, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Saints fire offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael after 15 seasons

New Orleans is firing offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. Carmichael has held the position since 2009, continuing in the role through the transition from Sean Payton to current head coach Dennis Allen in 2022. 
news

Dolphins GM Chris Grier: Goal is to have QB Tua Tagovailoa in Miami 'long-term'

The Miami Dolphins' swift playoff exit jumpstarted offseason questions swirling around the future of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The former first-round pick heads into the final year of his rookie contract, a fifth-year option set to pay $23.171 million in 2024. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said Monday that the club plans for Tagovailoa to be the QB "long-term."
news

Najee Harris: Steelers need to be 'more disciplined,' calls for 'in-house' changes in wake of playoff loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers' Wild Card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday extended the Steelers' playoff drought to seven seasons without a postseason win, the longest by a Pittsburgh squad since 1970. Running back Najee Harris has been around for two of those playoff losses and couldn't bite his tongue following Monday's thrashing.
news

Baker Mayfield propels 'underdog' Buccaneers to Divisional Round with win over Eagles: 'It's always fun to be counted out'

Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield played like he woke up feeling dangerous as the Bucs bludgeoned the Philadelphia Eagles 32-9 on Monday night.
news

Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce retires after 13 seasons following wild-card loss to Buccaneers

After the Philadelphia Eagles' season-ending playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, center Jason Kelce announced he's retiring following his 13th season.
news

Eagles' Nick Sirianni on job status after late-season collapse, playoff exit: 'I'm thinking about the guys'

The Philadelphia Eagles completed their meltdown with a wild-card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Afterward, head coach Nick Sirianni chose to focus on what the loss means for his players rather than what it means for his future.
news

NFL playoffs: What We Learned from Buccaneers' win over Eagles on Super Wild Card Weekend

The Buccaneers defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 32-9, to advance to the NFC Divisional Round, where they will travel to face the Detroit Lions on Sunday.