Brandon Marshall, Alshon Jeffery active tonight for Bears

Bears quarterback Jay Cutler has two of his favorite targets on the field tonight against the San Francisco 49ers.
Wide receivers Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery are active tonight. Both players were limited at practice all week for Chicago. Marhsall has been bothered by an ankle injury and Jeffrey has been slowed by a nagging hamstring.
What is good news for the Bears is bad news for the 49ers. The Niners' secondary is a weakness for the ball club, and San Francisco is playing without starting corner Tramaine Brock for the game.