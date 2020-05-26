Brandon Graham: Eagles have 'advantage' this offseason

"I'm all-in," Graham said, via the team's official website. "It's all about having an advantage and I feel like we've got an advantage right now. We've got the same coach. All we have to do is make sure that we take this offseason like we're supposed to."

Graham is one veteran who's experienced an altered offseason. In 2011, the defensive lineman's second year, players were locked out during collective bargaining negotiations until training camp. At least this offseason, teams are allowed to meet with their players via video conference.

If training camp is able to take place as scheduled in late July, the advantage for teams like the Eagles, who return the bulk of their coaching staff on a veteran-laden team, could be minimized as we ramp up to the 2020 season.