Brandon Graham: Eagles have 'advantage' this offseason

With the NFL offseason disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams owning continuity on the coaching staff and star players could own a distinct advantage in preparing for the 2020 season.

In the NFC East, just one team returns its coaching staff: the Philadelphia Eagles.

With the Dallas Cowboys hiring Mike McCarthy, the New York Giants bringing in Joe Judge and the Washington Redskins hiring Ron Rivera, only Doug Pederson of the Eagles returns in the division.

The true advantage during an offseason in which virtual meetings are all that has taken place as we hit the post-Memorial Day weekend portion of the calendar won't be known until the fall. Eagles pass rusher Brandon Graham, however, believes having the only coach returning in the division is a distinct benefit.

"I'm all-in," Graham said, via the team's official website. "It's all about having an advantage and I feel like we've got an advantage right now. We've got the same coach. All we have to do is make sure that we take this offseason like we're supposed to."

Graham is one veteran who's experienced an altered offseason. In 2011, the defensive lineman's second year, players were locked out during collective bargaining negotiations until training camp. At least this offseason, teams are allowed to meet with their players via video conference.

If training camp is able to take place as scheduled in late July, the advantage for teams like the Eagles, who return the bulk of their coaching staff on a veteran-laden team, could be minimized as we ramp up to the 2020 season.

"I just want to go out there and give it all I got so we can help each other and lead ourselves back into a good situation, and that's a Super Bowl this year," Graham said.

