Brady wanted quick Chiefs score to get ball back

"I think, I'm glad when he was running -- Tyreek was running to score -- I said, 'Good, score quick.' Because then we had enough time," Brady said after the 43-40 win, via the team's transcript. "They had one timeout left, and it gave us a little time to go down and kick the field goal. So, I don't know if we punted tonight. Did we punt? So, no punts. You know, I still think we missed some opportunities out there, but made some situational plays when we needed it, the short-yardages -- you know, we really lost the game last year on some short yardages, and I thought we were pretty good in it tonight. So, that was a real positive."