Bradshaw doesn't shy away from speculation about Dolphins

Published: Jul 21, 2011 at 11:51 AM

Ahmad Bradshaw continues to see a future with the New York Giants, but he isn't shying away from speculation tying him to the Miami Dolphins.

The running back was a guest Thursday on WQAM-AM in Miami, where he discussed his potential free-agent status.

"It's all in the Giants' hands," Bradshaw said, according to The Star-Ledger. "I want to be a football Giant, I love the Giants' organization. It's all a process, it's a business, man. I just have to go with the flow and see what happens.

Bradshaw made it clear that he wants a starting role wherever he goes.

"With Brandon (Jacobs, the Giants' other running back), they have him for two more years and they know what to expect from him," Bradshaw said. "But with me, I just want to be a featured back. I feel like I can carry the ball a ton of times a game, and I feel like I can put it on my shoulders."

If the Giants cannot make a competitive offer, Bradshaw surely will have options. He continues to be tied to the Dolphins, who will likely sign a back with a Bradshaw-like skill-set to replace Ronnie Brown and Ricky Williams.

Bradshaw's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told WSVN-TV on Sunday that the running back is "training here in Miami and would be very interested in the Dolphins," according to ESPNNewYork.com.

And while Bradshaw put the chances of his return to the Giants at 75 percent, he made an interesting comment when asked if he believed the Dolphins might target him.

"It would look great, wouldn't it?" he said.

Bradshaw then praised Giants coach Tom Coughlin but made a point to compliment Dolphins coach Tony Sparano, too.

"You know what? You have to look at it like coach Coughlin, he has his ways. He's showed everybody what he can do," Bradshaw said. "With coach Sparano, I'd like to come to Miami and play for him anytime, if that happens."

Bradshaw, 25, is spending his offseason in South Florida, training and recovering from surgery that he had in mid-February to clean out his left ankle. He remained in Miami when members of the Giants held voluntary workouts at Hoboken (N.J.) High School in May, but he said he has kept in contact with Jacobs and wide receivers Hakeem Nicks and Mario Manningham during the lockout.

Plagued by reports of character issues, Bradshaw lasted until the seventh round of the 2007 NFL Draft before the Giants took a chance on him. He has become a bargain, compiling more than 1,500 total yards last season to go with eight touchdowns. Ball-security issues caused Bradshaw to lose his starting role last year, but he still averaged 15 carries per game, splitting the load with good friend Jacobs.

"I love New York, and that gives them the upper hand," Bradshaw said Thursday. "But like I said, it's all a business. … I take it very seriously where I want to be. I love New York, I'd love to stay there, but then the money factor comes in."

