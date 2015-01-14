Bowles' hiring leaves offensive questions for Jets

The New York Jets have ended their search for a head coach, agreeing to a deal with former Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. It puts another defensive-minded head coach at the helm of Gang Green after the team parted ways with noted defensive whiz Rex Ryan.
It certainly appears to be a curious move for a team that seems to have things together on the defensive side of the ball but is in need of a serious upgrade on offense. However, as Chris Wesseling writes, the Jets are hoping that Bowles will bring a no-nonsense attitude that will make the team much less of a clown car off the field.
Bowles' work definitely speaks for itself. In 2013, Bowles' first season as Arizona's defensive coordinator, the Cardinals defense allowed the seventh-fewest points of any squad. The next season, they improved to allow the fifth-fewest points, despite losing a number of key players before and during the season.
Still, questions about the offense remain. Geno Smith regressed at times least season and was benched in favor of Michael Vick midway through the season. The running back duo of Chris Ivory and Chris Johnson each showed flashes of productivity, but were rather mediocre on the whole. Meanwhile even the additions of Eric Decker and Percy Harvin (via a midseason trade with Seattle) couldn't do much to improve a moribund wide receiver corps.
To help the Jets offense take flight, Chan Gailey is expected to come aboard as offensive coordinator. While Gailey has put together some nice offenses -- the 2001 Miami Dolphins come to mind -- his last stint as an OC with the Chiefs in 2008 was less than special. That season, Kansas City finished with the NFL's 26th ranked offense despite a pair of 1,000-yard pass catchers (Tony Gonzalez and Dwayne Bowe). Gailey was replaced the next season by head coach Todd Haley.
But before any schemes are put into place, the Jets will need an infusion of talent through either the draft or free agency. The team occupies the No. 6 spot in the upcoming draft with a chance to add some top talent to the roster. As things currently stand, there isn't much fantasy value to be found with the Jets but that could change.