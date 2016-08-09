Bounceback backs: Who'll be this year's Doug Martin?

The wheels came off soon thereafter, though, as Abdullah's hype train ran headlong into fumbling issues and the league's least effective run blocking. The next month's worth of game film will be even more telling for Abdullah than it will be for other backs because he's returning from January shoulder surgery. Recent history suggests we should lower expectations. In the past few years, we've seen talented backs -- including the aforementioned trio of Ryan Mathews, Mark Ingram and Doug Martin -- run with more hesitation and less power while protecting their own sore shoulders.