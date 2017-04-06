Boldin still has 'passion' to play, in no rush to sign

Baltimore could use another reliable body for Joe Flacco to throw to, having lost Steve Smith Sr. to retirement -- and our airwaves -- in the offseason and relying instead on Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman for big yardage. That the Ravens are always in playoff contention would make Charm City an even sweeter landing spot for Boldin. Detroit has postseason aspirations as well, but the Lions might be content to take a swing at a receiver in the draft.