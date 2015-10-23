Around the NFL

Bold predictions: Bills will have sack-fest vs. Jaguars

Published: Oct 23, 2015 at 08:46 AM

It's time for another round of bold predictions from the Around The NFL team. Remember, these predictions are not for the faint of heart.

Matt Cassel will lead the Cowboys to first place

The NFC East is a dark and lonely place. By the end of Week 7, a team led by Matt Cassel will lead the division at 3-3. The Eagles' offense won't match Carolina's toughness on Sunday night, meaning the Cowboys could be in first place with a win in New York. Picking the Cowboys isn't about Cassel, although we expect him to show more than Brandon Weeden did for three weeks. It's a pick against the Giants' non-existent pass rush, and the offensive line that showed cracks last week. The Dallas front seven suddenly looks very dangerous with DeMarcus Lawrence, Greg Hardy, Tyrone Crawford, Rolando McClain and Sean Lee all playing at high level. It will be enough to win another ugly NFC East game in East Rutherford. -- Gregg Rosenthal

Dolphins officially enter wild-card chase

The Dolphins will be a game out of second place and will enter the AFC's wild-card chase by Sunday night. Miami will take care of business against Houston, riding their newfound ground attack and pass rush to victory. The overconfident Jets will lose in New England while the injury-depleted Bills take a dive in London versus the Jaguars. -- Chris Wesseling

No missed kicks this weekend

Week 6 marked the highest field goal percentage of the 2015 season, as kickers made 49 of 55 attempts for an 89.1 percent rate. However those same booters missed three extra points -- there have been at least three missed extra points in five of six weeks. While kicking has been under the microscope this season (eight kickers have been cut prior to Week 7), they are on pace for the same field goal percentage as last season (84 percent). This week we will have kicking perfection. Zero missed field goals and zero missed extra points. Even those ridiculous end of half 60-yarders will fall this week. PERFECTION. Suck it, bold gods. -- Kevin Patra

The Bills will lead all teams in sacks in Week 7

Jets will upset Patriots

The Jets are going to win in Foxborough on Sunday. The Patriots have looked damn near unstoppable this season, but the Jets match up well against their strengths. New York's No. 1-ranked defense is anchored by a punishing defensive line that -- combined with Todd Bowles' creative blitz packages -- should make Tom Brady uncomfortable all afternoon. Brady likes to get the ball out quickly, but he is also has to contend with Darrelle Revis and Antonio Cromartie, two corners that have thrived against him in the past. The Patriots can get back to dropping 50-burgers on also-rans in November. On Sunday, the Jets announce themselves as legit AFC contenders. -- Dan Hanzus

