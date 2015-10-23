Bold predictions: Bills will have sack-fest vs. Jaguars

The NFC East is a dark and lonely place. By the end of Week 7, a team led by Matt Cassel will lead the division at 3-3. The Eagles' offense won't match Carolina's toughness on Sunday night, meaning the Cowboys could be in first place with a win in New York. Picking the Cowboys isn't about Cassel, although we expect him to show more than Brandon Weeden did for three weeks. It's a pick against the Giants' non-existent pass rush, and the offensive line that showed cracks last week. The Dallas front seven suddenly looks very dangerous with DeMarcus Lawrence, Greg Hardy, Tyrone Crawford, Rolando McClain and Sean Lee all playing at high level. It will be enough to win another ugly NFC East game in East Rutherford. -- Gregg Rosenthal