Gilchrist: You prepare same way for Brady, Cousins

Todd Bowles is the man in charge, but it appears the Jets are having some difficulty purging some of the loose-lipped characteristics of Rex Ryan's Florham Park regime.

Speaking to USA Today about Sunday's AFC East showdown against the New England Patriots, Jets safety Marcus Gilchrist decided he'd give away a clue as to how the Jets are prepping for the challenge of Tom Brady.

"You prepare the same way you prepare for Kirk Cousins," Gilchrist said.

Say what? Perhaps some clarification is needed.

"You don't change," Gilchrist said. "It's like turning the light switch on and off because it's a different person. Kirk Cousins could have easily come out there (last week) and we could've not played sound football and not been where we were supposed to be and he could've looked the same way (like Brady).

"We can't allow one game to be bigger than the other. Do we realize the type of player we're playing against? Yes, we do. But you don't change. We've got to be 1-0 this week, regardless of who it is -- Brady -- regardless of who we're playing."

Although one could appreciate Gilchrist's belief that they need to approach every QB challenge with a full-fledged effort, it seems strange he'd see a similarity in the tactical approach to arguably the greatest nemesis in Jets history and a guy who is constantly looking over his shoulder at Colt McCoy and RGIII.

Still, while Gilchrist didn't say he was underestimating the Patriots, there's one player on the Jets perfectly content with letting the team's early-season success turn him into a gridiron seer.

Sheldon Richardson is confident the Jets will prevail Sunday.

"This is going to be another win for us," Richardson told Metro. "We'll let you all write the columns about validating wins and stuff like that. This is going to be another win in the win column if we got out there and execute and do what we're supposed to do.

"We're going to be up in the division, that's how we're going to look at it. We're going to be the front-runners, that's how we look at it."

This sort of talk seems eerily reminiscent of Ryan's pregame boasts in the run up to the Bills' Week 2 loss to the Patriots. Perhaps the Jets should keep the talking to a minimum until the AFC East status quo changes.