Bills CB Tre'Davious White 'still in shock' after signing $70M contract extension

Published: Sep 09, 2020 at 08:50 AM
Kevin Patra

Buffalo Bills corner Tre'Davious White inked a four-year, $70 million extension over the weekend, making him the highest-paid CB in the NFL.

White joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Wednesday and said he's still in disbelief about signing a life-changing contract.

"I'm still in shock," White said. "It's just something that I really couldn't put into words. I was just having a talk with my dad the day before I signed. I was like 'Dad, what are the odds of this happening to me?' I understand hard work and dedication brings great things, but never in my life would I ever imagine that this would happen to me. From everything I've had to endure. Everything I've had to overcome, just growing up. I was like, 'Dad, it takes a lot of hard work and dedication, but I'm lucky as hell.' Because I was fortunate enough to go through it and not have any nagging injuries to stop me from performing on the field, anything to stop me. No setbacks. I said, 'Dad, I'm extremely lucky too.' There are a lot of guys who work hard, but there is something, some roadblocks along the way that stop them getting to that position. But I'm extremely blessed. I'm extremely thankful. It's something that I'm still in shock, like I said."

White earned every bit of his $55 million in guarantees on his new deal.

Growing up in Shreveport, Louisiana, White attended LSU where he was one of the best cover-corners entering the draft in 2017. The Bills snagged him with the No. 27 overall pick that year. Throughout the past three seasons, White has worked his way into the upper echelon of cornerbacks. In 2019 he was named first-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler, netting six INTs, 17 passes defended, two forced fumbles and 58 tackles in 15 games.

White is the glue that holds Sean McDermott's defense together on the back end. The 25-year-old has smooth hips that allow him to stick with shifty receivers, strength to battle bigger players and the stickiness of double-sided tape.

He might still be in shock, but no one who has watched White play the past several years would walk away thinking he's not one of the top corners in the NFL and didn't deserve to get paid as such.

