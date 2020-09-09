Bills CB Tre'Davious White 'still in shock' after signing $70M contract extension

"I'm still in shock," White said. "It's just something that I really couldn't put into words. I was just having a talk with my dad the day before I signed. I was like 'Dad, what are the odds of this happening to me?' I understand hard work and dedication brings great things, but never in my life would I ever imagine that this would happen to me. From everything I've had to endure. Everything I've had to overcome, just growing up. I was like, 'Dad, it takes a lot of hard work and dedication, but I'm lucky as hell.' Because I was fortunate enough to go through it and not have any nagging injuries to stop me from performing on the field, anything to stop me. No setbacks. I said, 'Dad, I'm extremely lucky too.' There are a lot of guys who work hard, but there is something, some roadblocks along the way that stop them getting to that position. But I'm extremely blessed. I'm extremely thankful. It's something that I'm still in shock, like I said."