Around the NFL

Bills' Sammy Watkins, Shaq Lawson undergo surgery

Published: Jan 20, 2017 at 08:58 AM

Two Buffalo Bills underwent surgeries in the weeks following the conclusion of the regular season.

Defensive end Shaq Lawson underwent arthroscopic knee surgery after the season, and wide receiver Sammy Watkins had a second surgery on his injured foot late last week, the team announced Friday.

Lawson, who sat out during the first six weeks of the season with a shoulder injury, is projected to be cleared to participate in all offseason activities, meaning his operation likely was minor. Watkins, meanwhile, could be a different story.

Watkins' struggle with foot problems has been a recurring theme in his young career, keeping him off the field for multiple games and frustrating those who have seen glimpses -- a 60-catch, 1,047-yard, nine-touchdown 2015 campaign, for example -- of how good he can be when healthy. He was limited to eight games this season with a foot problem, which was initially described as nothing more than soreness that couldn't be solved surgically. Eventually, Buffalo placed him on injured reserve. After his stint on IR and reassurances that Watkins' foot was structurally sound, eventual interim head coach Anthony Lynn told reporters Watkins had a broken bone in his foot, but cited the "pain tolerance deal" as the biggest hurdle.

Whatever the issue was has been fixed, according to Dr. Robert Anderson, who informed the team the procedure went well. It's anticipated Watkins will be ready to participate in training camp. It's also easy to look at the glass half full with a new head coach in Sean McDermott and months to heal and prepare.

Bills fans will hope this is the last of the foot problems, but if history serves as an indicator of the days, months and years ahead, this will be one to monitor as the summer moves toward training camp commencement.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

2021 NFL season, Week 13: What we learned from Patriots' win over Bills

In a windy battle for first place in the AFC East, Mac Jones and the Patriots downed Josh Allen and the Bills on Monday night. 
news

Week 13 Monday night inactives: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

The official inactives for the New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Saints WR Deonte Harris suspended three games for DUI arrest

Saints WR Deonte Harris has officially been suspended for three games after appealing the suspension from the NFL.
news

Chargers WR Keenan Allen placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

 The Chargers on Monday placed star wide receiver Keenan Allen﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti reported.
news

Packers QB Jordan Love placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

 Green Bay announced Monday that it placed backup quarterback ﻿Jordan Love﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Jets WR Corey Davis to undergo season-ending core muscle surgery

New York will be without its big free-agent signing for the rest of the season.
news

Ron Rivera: Yannick Ngakoue's hit that injured Logan Thomas was 'avoidable'

Washington received better news than expected regarding Logan Thomas' knee injury suffered in Sunday's win over the Raiders. But Ron Rivera still didn't take kindly to Yannick Ngakoue's hit on the TE.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule: Decision to fire OC Joe Brady 'purely football' related

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule explained his decision to fire OC Joe Brady when speaking to reporters Monday.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Dec. 6

A new injury to Tyrod Taylor has positioned rookie Davis Mills to take over once again as the Texans QB heading into a Week 14 matchup with the Saints.
news

Tyler Lockett led 'really touching' meeting day before Seahawks scored upset win over 49ers

A chaotic rally in Sunday's win over the 49ers may have given the Seahawks the spark they need to revive their season, a momentum swing WR Tyler Lockett inspired during a Saturday night team meeting.
news

Kyler Murray 'felt good' in return after missing three games, glad he didn't rush injury rehab

After missing a little over a month's worth of games, ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ returned, in Week 13, spearheading a Cardinals attack that helped Arizona increase its lead atop the NFC.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW