Bills' Sammy Watkins, Shaq Lawson undergo surgery

Watkins' struggle with foot problems has been a recurring theme in his young career, keeping him off the field for multiple games and frustrating those who have seen glimpses -- a 60-catch, 1,047-yard, nine-touchdown 2015 campaign, for example -- of how good he can be when healthy. He was limited to eight games this season with a foot problem, which was initially described as nothing more than soreness that couldn't be solved surgically. Eventually, Buffalo placed him on injured reserve. After his stint on IR and reassurances that Watkins' foot was structurally sound, eventual interim head coach Anthony Lynn told reporters Watkins had a broken bone in his foot, but cited the "pain tolerance deal" as the biggest hurdle.