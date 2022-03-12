Bills punter Matt Haack signs revised contract

Punter Matt Haack has signed a revised contract with the Buffalo Bills, reducing his pay to $1.135 million in 2022 and voiding the last year of his contract, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday.

The revision makes Haack eligible to become a free agent after the season.

The 27-year-old Arizona State product spent his first four seasons in Miami and joined Buffalo last year, where he averaged a career-low 42.9 yards per punt.