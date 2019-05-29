Bills OC sees Year 2 leap coming from QB Josh Allen

"I think that the more reps we get the better off it is for him," the OC responded when asked how the team can help Allen's accuracy improve. "That's just not out there in a 7-on-7 or a team skelly, or a perimeter period. That's routes on air that we have been doing since phase one and phase two, making him move off the spot and reset, ball location on underneath throws where we have a better opportunity to catch and run. It's not just catching the ball from the skill guys, it's making sure that the skill guy is in the right spot doing the right thing when they're supposed to do it, too. A yard off here or there can be a big difference in the throw. We have been working on it, Josh has been working on it very diligently along with Matt (Barkley) and Tyree (Jackson). We'll keep at it."