Around the NFL

Bills OC sees Year 2 leap coming from QB Josh Allen

Published: May 29, 2019 at 02:37 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Buffalo Bills spent the offseason bolstering the offense around Josh Allen.

From pass-catching additions (John Brown, Cole Beasley, Tyler Kroft, Dawson Knox) to running back depth (Frank Gore, T.J. Yeldon, Devin Singletary) to needed offensive line upgrades (Mitch Morse, Ty Nsekhe, Cody Ford, Quinton Spain), Buffalo has made improvements at every level.

Now it's on the second-year quarterback Allen to take those enhancements and excel.

Thus far, coordinator Brian Daboll likes the strides the signal-caller has made this offseason.

"I think from year one to year two, for any player, is huge," Daboll said Tuesday, via the team's official transcript. "Usually you make a big jump because there are so many unknowns when you come in here. You can talk to some of these young rookies that are going through rookie meetings and they don't know their way around to a Tim Horton's, shortcuts to the stadium, all the little things that you take for granted, it's all new to those guys. On top of that, you're playing a pretty difficult position, both physically and mentally, and you have so many things going through your head...

"Heck, some of these guys can't get the play call out just yet. Josh is understanding of what we try to do here. His input, too, it's a give and take. I have a lot of respect for him and I really appreciate coaching him. He has grown mentally, physically, off the field, on the field as a leader. Again, it's a short time, we have only had three OTA's. Back to phase one, he's been really helpful for all of the new guys, whether it's the rookies, whether it's the guys we signed, trying to build relationships with them and grow off the field as well as on the field."

By most accounts from early in offseason workouts, Allen has improved. During an up-and-down rookie campaign, the big-armed signal-caller showed flashes of playmaking ability with bouts of struggles. His improvements down the stretch, however, portended to a developed Year 2 if he made strides in the offseason.

According to Daboll, the work his quarterback has done this offseason has helped, but there are still more advances to be made.

"I think that the more reps we get the better off it is for him," the OC responded when asked how the team can help Allen's accuracy improve. "That's just not out there in a 7-on-7 or a team skelly, or a perimeter period. That's routes on air that we have been doing since phase one and phase two, making him move off the spot and reset, ball location on underneath throws where we have a better opportunity to catch and run. It's not just catching the ball from the skill guys, it's making sure that the skill guy is in the right spot doing the right thing when they're supposed to do it, too. A yard off here or there can be a big difference in the throw. We have been working on it, Josh has been working on it very diligently along with Matt (Barkley) and Tyree (Jackson). We'll keep at it."

The Bills' 2019 fortunes rest on Allen becoming the franchise signal-caller he was drafted to be. Hype is offense overvalued in May, but it's better to hear a young QB is making strides in the spring rather than struggling.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Faster,' 'better' Rams DL Aaron Donald: Los Angeles has 'real shot' to repeat

All-world Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald believes Los Angeles has "a real shot to repeat and really win a Super Bowl," and also think he's "getting faster," and getting "better with age."

news

Bears franchise's 'clear vision' for future attracted QB Trevor Siemian

Within the Bears' new-look organization, quarterback Trevor Siemian sees a strong visualization of what lies ahead and that was a prevailing reason he was enticed to sign with the franchise.

news

NFL community mourns loss of Dwayne Haskins

NFL players, coaches and organizations took to social media Saturday to mourn the loss of Dwayne Haskins following the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback's death.

news

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies at 24 after being hit by vehicle

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died Saturday morning after he was hit by a vehicle in South Florida, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. He was 24. The Steelers confirmed Haskins' passing.

news

Calais Campbell returning to Ravens on two-year, $12.5M deal

Baltimore is re-signing star defensive lineman Calais Campbell to a two-year, $12.5 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. The deal can get up to $16.5 million with incentives.

news

Rob Gronkowski would only play for Buccaneers if he decides to return for another season

One of the only lingering questions around Tampa Bay this offseason is will Rob Gronkowski return for another season? And if so, will he do so in pewter and red?

news

Osi Umenyiora on Giants signing Nigerian OT prospect Roy Mbaeteka: 'This is what dreams are made of'

After the Giants announced the signing of Roy Mbaeteka, a Nigerian product of the NFL's International Player Program, Osi Umenyiora was ecstatic to learn his protégé was signed by an NFL team.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, April 8

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Miami Dolphins are hosting free-agent LB Reuben Foster for a workout. Miami also announced the signing of punter Thomas Morstead.

news

Ravens engaging in talks with free-agent RB Melvin Gordon

The Baltimore Ravens are engaging in talks with free-agent RB Melvin Gordon on a potential deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. Gordon rushed for 1,904 yards during his two-year stint with the Broncos.

news

Tyrann Mathieu 'heartbroken' over leaving Chiefs after three seasons in Kansas City

As Tyrann Mathieu looks for his next NFL team, the star safety laments his run being over in Kansas City after three seasons. Mathieu recently shared how much it stung that the Chiefs moved on.

news

Bills WR Stefon Diggs: 'No ceiling' on how good Gabriel Davis can become

Gabriel Davis put the NFL world on notice with a four-TD showing against the Chiefs in the playoffs. Stefon Diggs took time on Thursday to glow about Davis' potential in Year 3.

news

Lions head coach Dan Campbell: An elite QB isn't necessary to have 'sustained success'

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell doesn't think a quarterback needs to be elite for a team to find success. But the QB also can't carry a woeful team, as the Lions know after having Matthew Stafford under center.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW