Bills name Dan Morgan director of player personnel

"First thing we were looking for was culture fit," Beane said in a statement. "I was in Carolina when we drafted Dan as a player and he would be a 'Bills blue' as our kind of guy. As a player he was always prepared, worked hard, did everything. He worked his way up from the bottom [with the Seahawks]. He didn't get placed into a seat because of his status as a former player. Sometimes that's warranted, but Dan was a scouting intern with the Seattle Seahawks in 2010 and worked his way up to a director of pro scouting. That's not an easy transition to go from the field to a grunt in our business. It's humbling and he did it and he's risen to director of pro [scouting].