Around the NFL

Bills name Dan Morgan director of player personnel

Published: May 04, 2018 at 06:43 AM

The Bills will turn to a former Carolina Panther to help build their future roster.

Buffalo announced Friday that ex-Panthers linebacker Dan Morgan will take over as the team's new director of player personnel, filling a void left by Brian Gaine, who took the Texans' general manager job this offseason.

Morgan played for seven seasons with the Panthers from 2001 to 2007 and eventually found a spot in the Seattle Seahawks' scouting department in his life-after-football days. Morgan worked his way up the ranks there, eventually becoming director of pro personnel -- something Bills general manager Brandon Beane lauded when announcing the Morgan hiring this week.

"First thing we were looking for was culture fit," Beane said in a statement. "I was in Carolina when we drafted Dan as a player and he would be a 'Bills blue' as our kind of guy. As a player he was always prepared, worked hard, did everything. He worked his way up from the bottom [with the Seahawks]. He didn't get placed into a seat because of his status as a former player. Sometimes that's warranted, but Dan was a scouting intern with the Seattle Seahawks in 2010 and worked his way up to a director of pro scouting. That's not an easy transition to go from the field to a grunt in our business. It's humbling and he did it and he's risen to director of pro [scouting].

"The great thing about Seattle is they allowed him to get out on the road some. So even though he was doing pro, he was on the road doing college stuff. His main background is on the pro side, but he's touched college as well and that makes him a good fit for the role."

News of Morgan's hiring comes just three days after Russ Brandon resigned as president of the Bills.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints QB Andy Dalton will start vs. Rams

Despite the Saints' recent struggles, head coach Dennis Allen is keeping the status quo in New Orleans. Andy Dalton will remain the starting quarterback as Jameis Winston battles a back injury.

news

Week 11 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Cardinals designate Hollywood Brown (foot) to return to practice; WR could be ready to play on 'MNF'

The Cardinals announced Wednesday that wide receiver Hollywood Brown has been designated to return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day window to be activated to the 53-man roster. Coach Kliff Kingsbury wouldn't rule out the possibility of Brown being ready for Arizona's next game in five days.

news

Deshaun Watson returns to Browns practice for first time since 11-game suspension

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since his 11-game suspension for violating the league's personal-conduct policy took effect on Aug. 30.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Packers WR Christian Watson ready to build on breakout performance: 'Keep on chopping'

It took until Week 10 for second-round rookie Christian Watson to have his breakout game, but it finally arrived. The Packers wideout torched the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday for four catches, 107 yards and three touchdowns.

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor lead Players of the Week

Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor and Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson are among the Players of the Week.

news

Bruce Arians on Buccaneers' pre-Germany struggles: Tom Brady 'was playing bad'

In an interview with Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com, Bruce Arians defended offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, who had been under heat for the club's struggles before Sunday's victory over Seattle in Germany.

news

Colts first-time play-caller Parks Frazier on smooth offense vs. Raiders: 'Everything just felt natural'

The Colts earned their first win under interim coach Jeff Saturday in Week 10. Saturday received a lot of credit for the victory under unusual circumstances, but new play-caller Parks Frazier deserves praise for how he handled the script.

news

What the doctor ordered? OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif working out for banged-up Jets

Offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is working out for the Jets on Wednesday and could sign to the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

news

Bears RB Khalil Herbert (hip) placed on injured reserve

Bears running back Khalil Herbert was placed on the injured reserve Tuesday due to a hip injury.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE