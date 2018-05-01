Russ Brandon resigns as Bills, Sabres president

Russ Brandon has resigned as the president of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, Pegula Sports Entertainment announced Tuesday.

In a statement released by Pegula Sports and Entertainment, owners Terry and Kim Pegula accepted Brandon's resignation.

Kim Pegula assumes Brandon's previous responsibilities as president of the organizations, while Terry Pegula will continue to oversee the team operations.

"We have a tremendous amount of confidence in the strong leadership teams we have built within each of those entities over the last several years," the Pegulas said in the statement. "We are excited about the direction of our teams, especially after this past weekend's NFL Draft and the NHL lottery results. Our focus remains on building championship teams on and off the field for our fans and community."

"I have been contemplating transitioning out of my role for some time," Brandon said in a statement obtained by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. "My goal when the Pegula's purchased the franchise was to reach 20 years with the Bills in which I achieved this past November. Given where we are from a timing standpoint, particularly with the conclusion of the NFL Draft, now seems like the time to make that transition. As grateful as I am for the amazing experience and the incredible people I've had the privilege to work with the past two decades, I am just as anxious for the professional opportunities that lie ahead."

Brandon has been a mainstay within the Buffalo organization over the past two decades, serving as director of non-football operations, general manager, CEO and president.

Before joining the Bills in 1997, Brandon served in the front office of the Florida Marlins.

Around The NFL will have more on this story as it develops.