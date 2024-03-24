Bills HC Sean McDermott: 'Narrow-minded' to say Buffalo hasn't had success without Super Bowl win

Though the Bills have found success in the regular season, that final barrier of winning a Lombardi has remained elusive for the franchise, with postseason disappointment coming each year.

A good amount of scrutiny around these struggles has been focused on quarterback Josh Allen, who has helped turn things around in Buffalo behind his dangerous dual threat abilities, but has also struggled at times, namely with turnovers, which have plagued him over the last two seasons (32 combined).

But McDermott remains adamant that with Allen under center the Bills can continue to improve and succeed, and that not making it to a Super Bowl shouldn't be the only measure of his team's, or Allen's, overall success.

"I think like anything, when you talk about the Bills, whether it's (quarterback) Josh (Allen), myself, our team, we've had so much success," McDermott said. "What's left for Josh and for all of us is to take that one more step that we need to take."

"To say we haven't had success or Josh hasn't had success, I think would be kind of narrow-minded. It's hard to win in the NFL, so you kind of regroup every year, and you take it one game at a time. But we're all looking for Josh to really be that face of the franchise, like he's been, and continuing to evolve, like he's always done."

If the Bills are going to make another run at a Super Bowl in 2024, they'll have to do so with a considerably different looking team than that which has spearheaded recent playoff runs. Allen is still under contract, but due to a lack of cap space there wasn't much wiggle room to retain other talents.

Free agents like Gabe Davis were allowed to sign elsewhere, and veteran defensive players including Tre’Davious White and Jordan Poyer were among notable cuts to get Buffalo under the cap.

But nevertheless, McDermott is embracing the change, getting set to build his team back up for another run at the postseason when fall arrives.